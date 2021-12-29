Bangalore Metro to run slow after SWD work exposes soil near pillar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Storm Water Drain silting works undertaken by the BBMP close to the Halasuru Metro station have exposed an exposure of soil around a pier,no. 109A, present near the Venkateshwara temple at Halasuru. As a precautionary measure, Metro trains between Indira Nagar and Halasuru, for a few days, will run on a restricted speed of 5 km/hr.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Managing Director, Anjum Parwez visited the spot on Tuesday morning to take stock of the impact on the pier. He said, “As a matter of caution we will be running trains on a speed of 5 km/hr along the stretch.

Our piers run to a good depth below the ground and there is no danger to our structure. We have asked BBMP to strengthen the portion around the pier immediately with fast setting concrete that would be quicker.” The speed restriction would be in place until the work is completed, probably three days, he added.

BMRCL (Operations & Maintenance) Executive Director A S Shankar said, “The Chief General Manager (Civil) and a team of experts assessed the spot and declared the pier safe. ” Chief Public Relations Officer, B L Yashavanth Chavan said, “BBMP have put shutters around the place to pour concrete (M30). This will protect the pile cap and pile. Shuttering for shoring work is in progress at the site.”