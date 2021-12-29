BBMP to prepare for children’s Covid vaccine drive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a virtual meeting held on Tuesday to discuss vaccination for 15-18-year olds, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta gave instructions to begin preparations for the drive, beginning on January 3.

It was decided to prepare a list of private and government schools and colleges, and make preparations to deploy vaccination staffers at all institutes. Schoolchildren outside BBMP limits also need to be vaccinated, as should children taking online classes. School and college dropouts and those working in factories should also be identified with the help of NGOs.

BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Dr KV Trilok Chandra said there are 5lakh children aged between 15 and 18 years, who are to be vaccinated. A zonal-wise action plan should be prepared to list institutions, beneficiaries and areas where the vaccination drive will be held, Chandra said.