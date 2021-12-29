STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Celebrations, corona and curfew 

Intimate gatherings is the buzzword among Bengalureans who are opting for house parties this New Year, thanks to night curfew acting as party pooper 

1 & 2: Abhisar Mohapatra and his wife at Kochi and Munnar 3. Rohit Sarcar (second from left) and friends are planning a board game party

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come December, and everyone’s discussing New Year plans. But this year, once again, Covid is playing spoilsport. The imposition of the night curfew due to the rise in Omicron cases has left many party-goers disappointed. While some are opting for intimate home gatherings, others are packing their bags and leaving town.

No prizes for guessing the popular favourite spot. Model Maanya Girish, who is currently in Goa with friends, says it turned out to be a breath of fresh air for her gang. “This place is something else, almost like it never sleeps. We were partying till 4 am on Tuesday and are all set to bring in the New Year with a bang,” says Girish, who also wanted to take a break before work kicks in. “With so many curbs imposed, we felt  the need to get away from Bengaluru. Thankfully, there are no restrictions so far here,” adds Girish.

With the Covid scare looming large, travel is also turning out to be a great escape for people to avoid crowds. Just what Abhisar Mohapatra, a software engineer, did. “This New Year, my wife and I wanted to avoid crowded places. So we did an impromptu road trip to Fort Kochi and then to Munnar. Though it was unplanned, we did some basic research and discovered the place by foot,” says Mohapatra, who is currently in Munnar.

Not everyone is bitten by the travel bug. Many are opting for house parties to spend some ‘quality time’ with their loved ones. For example, photographer Rohit Sarcar, is planning to cook a grand meal for his friends. “I just want to be with my close friends on this day rather than step out. We want to play board games with his friends and chill,” he says.

