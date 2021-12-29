NH-4 bridge shut, rush for Bangalore Metro

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to the closure of the flyover between Goraguntepalya and Nelamangala on Tumakuru Road on Saturday for repair works, the Nagasandra Metro station is witnessing a sharp increase in footfall. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) opened the station’s ‘B’ entry on Tuesday for the convenience of commuters.

The ‘B’ entry is located on the highway towards Bengaluru, while the ‘A’ entry is positioned towards the Tumakuru side. Long queues were seen on both the counters at the terminal station since Monday.

The busy 8-mile flyover was closed for the replacement of the rusted cable found during a routine inspection on December 26.

BMRCL (Operations and Maintenance) Executive Director M S Shankar said, “We have opened the ‘B’ entry which was closed so far and have installed an additional baggage scanner here. It has been done to minimise waiting time for the commuters.”

There has been massive traffic jams on the Tumakuru Road following the flyover closure. “To avoid jams, public might be opting over to use Metro,” he said. Asked about introducing additional trips, Shankar said,”We have sufficient space in the trains to manage the increase in traffic.”

A traffic official at Peenya said traffic flow was quite high between Gorguntaplaya and Madavara. The switch to public transportation mode like Metro by the public is good, the official added.