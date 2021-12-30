STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases pile up

Officers to monitor 100 containment zones in city, take action if norms are violated
 

The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the wake of rising micro containment zones in Bengaluru, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has directed zonal and ward officers to keep a close watch on apartments, hostels and market spaces. 

He told the media on Wednesday that there are 100 micro containment zones in Bengaluru, of which 50 per cent are in apartment complexes. In all, 27 doctors, medical health officers and 141 PHCs are keeping a close watch on cases from apartments, hostels and PG accommodations. The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread. 

He also issued directions to take stern action against all apartment complexes and resident welfare associations, if norms are not adhered to. Similarly, a close watch is being kept on markets. In anticipation of the third wave and a rise in Omicron cases, zonal and ward officials have been told to keep a watch on the situation in markets and close them down, if need be. Stern action will be taken against those not following Covid appropriate behaviour, he added.

Gupta said there is a rise in cases in apartments, hostels and PGs because many people are travelling, and most cases have a travel history. Officials are also keeping a watch on a rise in cases in other districts and states.

With cases spiking around the international airport, Gupta said each case is being assessed and a check will also be done on hotels, resorts and other spaces. Tests and quarantine measures are being taken to tackle the Covid-19 cluster in the apartment complex in Okalipuram, he added. 

According to the December 28 health bulletin, of 95 active micro containment zones, 52 are from apartment complexes, 42 are individual homes and one is a hostel. The breakup: are from Bommanahalli Zone (26), Mahadevapura (18), East Zone (13), South Zone (15), Yelahanka (11), West Zone (6), RR Nagar (5) and Dasarahalli (1).

