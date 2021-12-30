Husband held for Bengaluru woman Archana Reddy’s murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police have arrested two persons, including the second husband of Archana Reddy, a 38-year-old woman who was hacked to death at Hosa Road Junction on Monday night. Police sources said that Reddy’s second husband Naveen Kumar V and another accused have been arrested following evidence gathered against them.

Prima facie, it is established that it was a murder for revenge. The 16-year-old son of the deceased, who witnessed the murder, is the complainant and he has made allegations against Naveen Kumar, Kasavanahalli Santhosh, who is associated with a pro-Kannada outfit, and others. He has alleged that Santhosh, who was part of the team that attacked his mother, was shouting at her for filing a complaint against Naveen Kumar.

“There are multiple angles including property dispute, vengeance, and illicit relationships to the case. Reddy was also nursing a grudge against her husband for having a relationship with her daughter from the first husband,” the police added.