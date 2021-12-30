STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Husband held for Bengaluru woman Archana Reddy’s murder

Police sources said that Reddy’s second husband Naveen Kumar V and another accused have been arrested following evidence gathered against them.

Published: 30th December 2021 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police have arrested two persons, including the second husband of Archana Reddy, a 38-year-old woman who was hacked to death at Hosa Road Junction on Monday night. Police sources said that Reddy’s second husband Naveen Kumar V and another accused have been arrested following evidence gathered against them.

Prima facie, it is established that it was a murder for revenge. The 16-year-old son of the deceased, who witnessed the murder, is the complainant and he has made allegations against Naveen Kumar, Kasavanahalli Santhosh, who is associated with a pro-Kannada outfit, and others. He has alleged that Santhosh, who was part of the team that attacked his mother, was shouting at her for filing a complaint against Naveen Kumar.

“There are multiple angles including property dispute, vengeance, and illicit relationships to the case. Reddy was also nursing a grudge against her husband for having a relationship with her daughter from the first husband,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru murder
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp