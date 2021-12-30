STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If Active Mobility Bill okayed, pedestrians, cyclists to have safe space on Bengaluru roads

Officials said this is the first time in the country that a mobility plan is being proposed especially for Bengaluru, where traffic management is a major challenge.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage cyclists, reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility conditions in the state, the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) released the draft of the Active Mobility Bill on Wednesday.

Officials said this is the first time in the country that a mobility plan is being proposed especially for Bengaluru, where traffic management is a major challenge. The Bill has been sent to all government departments and stakeholders for suggestions and has also been put out on the department website https://dult.karnataka.gov.in/121/active-mobility-bill/en for the public to give their views. The last date for posting suggestions, feedback and inputs is January 31, 2022.

“It is aimed at protecting the rights of pedestrians and cyclists to safe, accessible and connected pedestrian and cycling networks in urban areas in the State, with a view to promote sustainable urban mobility and build healthy communities,” the Bill stated. An exponential increase in the number of vehicles on urban streets has caused congestion and deteriorated air quality. It has also led to a rise in road fatalities with pedestrians and cyclists  more at risk, the Bill stated. The legislation is aimed at giving the right of way to pedestrians and cyclists, it added.

The Bill has been drafted as the current legal framework does not have specific provisions to determine and protect the rights of pedestrians and cyclists, and give them equitable space on roads. The purpose of the Bill is to facilitate a transition to sustainable urban areas where streets and public places are designed keeping in view the needs and requirements of all road users.

Sathya Sankaran, urban mobility consultant and Bicycle Mayor of Bengaluru, termed the Bill revolutionary and said it is on the lines of the Singapore model. If the government accepts and makes the Bill official, it will help solve traffic issues to a large extent in the state, he added. 

‘Safety a big concern’

Srinivas Alavilli, head, civic participation, Janaagraha said, “Cities are flooded by private and personal vehicles. The number of pedestrians is dwindling by the day. More peopl e want to cycle, but safety is a major concern.

Unless we shift a lot of people from private vehicles to walking, cycling and enable public transport, our cities are going to see never-ending traffic jams. This Bill will address the rights of cyclists and pedestrians and could not have come at a better time.”

