Omicron cases in Karnataka rise to 43

With five new Omicron cases confirmed in Karnataka, the state tally of the variant rose to 43.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples of a youth at Majestic bus terminus in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With five new Omicron cases confirmed in Karnataka, the state tally of the variant rose to 43. All the cases are travellers: a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old man coming from US, a 53-year-old man from Dubai, a 61-year-old from Ghana and 41-year-old man from Mumbai were found to have Omicron, the health department said on Wednesday. 

While the woman was fully vaccinated with a booster dose of Pfizer, three others have received both doses of Covishield. The vaccination status of the traveller from Dubai is not available. Both travellers from the US tested positive at Bengaluru airport, are now isolated at a private hospital and are asymptomatic. 

The woman has four primary contacts and secondary contacts who are being checked. The man’s primary contacts are also being tested. The Dubai traveller was tested at the airport, but before the results arrived, he was picked up by his son. The patient, who was on his way to Trichy in Tamil Nadu when the results were received, is now isolated at Trichy General Hospital. He has three primary contacts who have tested negative and are isolated at home. 

The traveller from Ghana was isolated at Bowring Hospital. His three primary and 14 secondary contacts are negative. The traveller from Mumbai took a flight to Bengaluru on December 23 and tested positive at the airport, and took a bus back to Mumbai the same evening. He is currently asymptomatic and isolated in Mumbai. His four primary contacts are negative and secondary contacts are being tested.

