Refund overcharged Covid patient, Manipal Hospital told

Yelahanka Health Officer Dr Bhagyalakshmi visited Manipal Hospital on Tuesday and confirmed that the hospital had received more than what is due for Covid-19 treatment.

Published: 30th December 2021 07:13 AM

Manipal Hospital.

Manipal Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On finding evidence of Manipal Hospital charging a Covid-19 patient a higher rate than stipulated by the state government, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ordered hospital managers to refund the patient immediately.

Yelahanka Health Officer Dr Bhagyalakshmi visited Manipal Hospital on Tuesday and confirmed that the hospital had received more than what is due for Covid-19 treatment. “It is against the law to demand higher than government-stipulated charges. Hospitals have also acknowledged this. Hospitals need to keep Covid-19 patients informed about the government stipulated charges,” a BBMP press note said.

As per the state government order, the charges per day are Rs 10,000 for general ward, Rs 12,000 for HDU ward, Rs 15,000 for ICU without ventilator, and Rs 25,000 for ICU with ventilator. 

If private hospitals violate it, action will be initiated under the Karnataka Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act, Registration of Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act and Rules and Disaster Management Act.

If these rules are found to be violated, the public can directly contact the office of Chief Health Officer (Public Health) (080-22975516), helpline number 080-22660000 / WhatsApp 9480685700.

TAGS
Manipal Hospital
