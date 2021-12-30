STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Strict nakabandi on Friday night in Bengaluru: Kamal Pant

BBMP turns focus on commercial setups 

Published: 30th December 2021 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel carry out checks on commuters in the city | VInod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday said ‘nakabandi’ will be enforced on December 31 night across the city to control the movement of people with the help of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). 

After meeting BBMP officials, he said the flyovers will be closed based on the situation. The Airport Road flyover cannot be closed as it will affect airport goers, while the Nelamanagala road flyover is already closed. Other flyovers in the city are being closed based on the location and situation. 

He said that keeping in mind the present Covid situation, decisions will be taken based on the ground realities. He asked people to cooperate with the police during night curfew on New Year’s Eve. The police will be more strict on December 31 night, he asserted.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said stern action is being taken to ensure Covid cases do not rise during the New Year celebration. People should avoid crowds and try to maintain normal activities, he added.

The meeting also discussed NDMA and Epidemic Diseases Act, which will be used to take action against commercial establishments violating Covid norms. Though cancelling licences of such businesses was considered, it was decided that FIRs would be filed. Commercial establishments,  were seen making markings to maintain social distancing outside shops.

Model, friend create ruckus during night curfew
Bengaluru: A model, who had participated in the recent Kannada edition of Bigg Boss, and her friend created a ruckus by hurling abuses at the staff of a TV news channel for recording them when they were spotted on Church Street during night curfew. Regional news channel journalists covering night curfew spotted model Divya Suresh and her friend around 10.30pm on Church Street, and started videographing them. The duo charged at them and Divya’s friend allegedly tried to snatch the camera and abused them. Police, who were at the spot, intervened and warned Divya and her friend about breaking curfew, and asked them to leave.  Meanwhile, police seized over 100 vehicles across the city for violating restrictions during night curfew.

TAGS
Kamal Pant night curfew COVID 19
