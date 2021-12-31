Graft case: CBI arrests NHAI regional officer in Bengaluru, 4 others during multi-city raids

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Bengaluru, and several top executives of Bhopal-based construction company Dilip Buildcon, in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused are NHAI regional manager Akil Ahmad; Retnakaran Sajilal, general manager of Dilip Buildcon; Devendra Jain, executive director of the company and Sunil Kumar Verma, an executive of the company, they said. A private person Anuj Gupta was also arrested by the CBI.

The anti-corruption agency is conducting simultaneous searches at the premises of the accused at Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal and Kochi in this case, stated the CBI in its official communication.

During the searches, the CBI recovered Rs 4 crore in cash, they said. The agency is also contemplating roping in the Income Tax department in the case, the officials said, adding that all the arrested accused will be produced before competent courts.