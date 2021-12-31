STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Graft case: CBI arrests NHAI regional officer in Bengaluru, 4 others during multi-city raids

The anti-corruption agency is conducting simultaneous searches at the premises of the accused at Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal and Kochi in this case.

Published: 31st December 2021 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

After demonetisation, raids were almost a daily affair for the Enforcement Directorate, IT personnel and CBI. Over Rs 266 crore found at a Malappuram bank and the raids on the former TN Chief Secretary Rama Mohana Rao at his office and residence were a few instances that stood out.

Image used for representational purposes

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Regional Officer, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Bengaluru, and several top executives of Bhopal-based construction company Dilip Buildcon, in connection with an alleged bribery case of Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused are NHAI regional manager Akil Ahmad; Retnakaran Sajilal, general manager of Dilip Buildcon; Devendra Jain, executive director of the company and Sunil Kumar Verma, an executive of the company, they said. A private person Anuj Gupta was also arrested by the CBI.

The anti-corruption agency is conducting simultaneous searches at the premises of the accused at Bengaluru, New Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal and Kochi in this case, stated the CBI in its official communication.

During the searches, the CBI recovered Rs 4 crore in cash, they said. The agency is also contemplating roping in the Income Tax department in the case, the officials said, adding that all the arrested accused will be produced before competent courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI NHAI Bengaluru NHAI Akil Ahmad
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp