Don’t miss polio dose: CM Yediyurappa’s advice to parents 

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been temporarily suspended for four days because all health workers have now been commissioned to participate in the polio drive. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday administered polio drops to three infants at his home office Krishna, where Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was also present.

He announced that 64 lakh children below the age of five would be administered polio drops. He urged parents to bring their children for the drops. The government indicated that those with children under 5 years old, who had received drops earlier, need to participate in the drive again.

Dr Sudhakar also urged parents to get their children inoculated against polio. He said that even if children have been administered polio drops multiple times earlier, they should get vaccinated again until they are five years of age. “Mobile units have been set up. There has been no case of polio in India in the past 11 years, but neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are still not polio-free. So as a preventive measure, India is still conducting a polio vaccination drive,” he added.