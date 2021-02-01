STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t miss polio dose: CM Yediyurappa’s advice to parents 

Says 64 lakh children below 5yrs will be administered vaccine

Published: 01st February 2021 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa administers polio vaccine to a baby at his home office Krishna, in Bengaluru on Sunday

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa administers polio vaccine to a baby at his home office Krishna, in Bengaluru on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 vaccination drive has been temporarily suspended for four days because all health workers have now been commissioned to participate in the polio drive. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday administered polio drops to three infants at his home office Krishna, where Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar was also present.

He announced that 64 lakh children below the age of five would be administered polio drops. He urged parents to bring their children for the drops.  The government indicated that those with children under 5 years old, who had received drops earlier, need to participate in the drive again. 

Dr Sudhakar also urged parents to get their children inoculated against polio. He said that even if children have been administered polio drops multiple times earlier, they should get vaccinated again until they are five years of age. “Mobile units have been set up. There has been no case of polio in India in the past 11 years, but neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan are still not polio-free. So as a preventive measure, India is still conducting a polio vaccination drive,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM Yediyurappa polio drive
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp