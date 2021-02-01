STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hurting sentiments vs over activism: Design dilemmas triggered by Myntra logo case

A shake-up of brand identity or another unwarranted issue? The talk over the Myntra logo highlights the tightrope that brands have to walk between art and sensibilities

Published: 01st February 2021 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Myntra logo

Old Myntra logo (Photo | Facebook)

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s in a logo? A lot, say many after the design of e-commerce brand Myntra has created a stir on social media.

This, after a complaint from Naaz Patel, founder of NGO Avesta Foundation, who deemed the logo offensive to women, demanding its removal.

This has now sparked a debate about objectifying women in brand graphics.

While one group is debating this, another is wondering if the complainant has triggered an unwarranted issue out of the logo. 

Illustration: express

Harish Bijoor, a brand specialist, says, “The logo is a very intricate part of a brand and forms a critical part of the brand identity kit. When a logo needs to be changed, it is certainly pressure on the brand. It is a shake-up to the identity of the brand. However, this kind of tumult on social media has put Myntra on the backfoot. The logo has been around for five years and nobody has seen anything wrong with it. But with the controversy, the sales will boom for Myntra rather than go the other way.” 

Experts in the advertising field also believe that graphic designers value art and creativity to elevate the brand image, but not to hurt the sentiments of society in any way.

Malavika Harita, former CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi, says, “Perception is everything. But people have gone a little overboard this time. When you design a logo, you look at the graphics and the visual appeal. Logos need to be looked at on these lines. You don’t nitpick and create unwarranted negative attention. I don’t think the creator of this logo had anything like this in mind. Generally, when brands receive such criticism, they back off and think through it. If Myntra feels the logo is right, they needn’t change it.” 

Brinda Adige, an activist, believes that the right to critique comes with responsibility.  

“There is a need for putting things across in a dignified way when something is offensive or derogatory. The complainant need not digress and stoop when he/she wants to raise an issue,” she says.  

As the brand is executing a new logo, many netizens are all over the letter ‘M’, citing its resemblance to intimate parts of women. Srilatha Batliwala, women’s rights researcher and scholar says, “When seen together as one word, there is nothing inherently offensive in the logo. But seen individually, the letter ‘M’ could be viewed as offensive. It is worrying though that any artistic / design representation can be viewed as offensive by someone, somewhere, and this could promote an unhealthy kind of public censorship and curb creative expression across the board.”

According to brand designer Pallavi Nopany, shadows and colours should also be considered. “Going by this recent incident, designers have to be careful. It’s always good to send the logo to a few people to see if there is anything offensive,” she says.

(Inputs from  Monika Monalisa)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myntra Myntra logo
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp