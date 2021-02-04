STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Need to go digital in a big way, bring allies together for future, says top Army official

He pointed out that military burdens are only growing and they can be comprehensively addressed only through smart partnerships and sharing of geographical burdens.

Published: 04th February 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force's SU-30 aircraft in lead with two Jjaguar and two Hawk aircrafts fly in a formation over Yelahanka air base during Aero India. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

Indian Air Force's SU-30 aircraft in lead with two Jaguar and two Hawk aircrafts fly in a formation over Yelahanka air base during Aero India. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major drive to bring friendly countries together to face future conflicts, General Officer Commanding in Chief of Army Training Command (ARTRAC)Lt Gen Raj Shukla on Thursday said there is a need to go digital quickly and in a very big way.

Speaking at a seminar on “the future of conflicts” organized by Synergia Foundation as part of ongoing Aero India 2021, the senior Army officer said investment in technology and new-age skills will be very important. “We need to embrace multi-domain operations capacities,” he said.

“Skill and sagacity with which we partner with like-minded allies adds heft to our strategic partnerships and this may be critical as we have seen what new age challenges and their scale and magnitude are,” he said.

He pointed out that military burdens are only growing and they can be comprehensively addressed only through smart partnerships and sharing of geographical burdens.

“We will need to find innovative ways to add military heft to our partnerships, share assets and burdens, and show greater interoperability. There should be greater imagination in our joint training regimens, pursue initiatives like defence technologies and trade with greater diligence and sense of purpose. The lone ranger syndrome will need to be suitably circumscribed and calibrated; it is simply no longer wise,” he said.  

There has to be civil-military fusion to harness technologies. The officer said there is a need to find innovative ways to keep pace with the changing requirements and bring in a dynamic recruitment and talent management system. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aero India 2021 Indian Army
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp