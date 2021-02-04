STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Urban escape

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, staycations at city hotels seem to be the go-to choice for a weekend of romance and relaxation

Four Seasons Hotel , offers sushi and pizza making sessions for guests

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come February and roses, chocolates and cheesy cards start to make an appearance. Besides these usual suspects, staycations are also ruling the roost of Valentine’s Day plans this year. Ahead of the occasion, which falls on a Sunday, bookings are swift at hotels not only in the central part of the city, but also towards the airport as couples look forward to a weekend of romance and relaxation.  
A walk in a butterfly garden, flower art by the housekeeping team, sushi and pizza making under the guidance of the hotel’s chefs, or a stay at their ‘Garden Suites’ with attached private terraces can make a weekend at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru quite complete.

According to  Neha Bose, Director of Rooms, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, in these times when travel is still on pause, they have seen guests truly enjoy staycationing with the entire family. “We are a pet-friendly hotel and our gardens and green spaces allow them to go on walks and feel free. There are family-friendly activities where the entire family can spend quality time together,” says Bose. 

Embassy BLVD Club offers respite from the hustle
and bustle of the city

Getaways away from the heart of the city are also a big hit. For instance, a staycation at the Embassy BLVD Club, a private luxury club near the Yelahanka Airforce Station, is a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city and yet close to the city. Watching a sundowner, playing curated games, enjoying an extensive meal of smoked salmon, feta, olives, among a host of other dishes, are just some of their offerings this V-day. “It’s about connecting members with a curated selection of lifestyle experiences and bespoke privileges, all of which are geared towards rejuvenation,”says Emanda Vaz, head BLVD Club & Ultra Luxury Business, Embassy Group.

Resorts too have been seeing an increase in clientele, points out Anup Nair, GM, Royal Orchid Resorts, Yelahanka. “The demand for staycations has been steadily picking up over the last few months. People who have been working at home want to take a break and hence they are opting for staycations. Properties near airport are popular as they are a short distance from the city and also as the accessibility is quite good,” says Nair. The package for a couple costs about `5,250 + taxes inclusive of one-night stay, breakfast, lunch and dinner, two complimentary beers and 15% off on F & B. Guests can enjoy days packed with activities such as table tennis, badminton, fussball, billards, air hockey, mini cricket, mini football and archery. 

In central Bengaluru, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore has packaged staycation options focused on wellness and rejuvenation, dining sojourns, golf getaways, and itineraries to explore Bengaluru and Karnataka including experiential journeys to Mysuru, Kodagu, Hampi, Kabini and other unexplored destinations. “Guests are looking at quick getaways that are experiential and relaxing. People have evolved to explore destinations and experiences in their own states. It’s a trend that has picked up and is here to stay,” says Amitabh Rai, General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton.

Like any other weekends, Valentine’s weekends bookings are also on the higher side with an increase of 10-15 per cent increase in the number of couples booking staycations. Fully serviced villas with private pools, games, nature-centric activities like trekking, farm visits with bonfires and barbecue is a bonus. “Post Covid, people are looking for experiential travels, and want to spend time amidst nature. Most of the properties that people are opting for are those in serene locations with breathtaking views,” says Ankita Sheth,  co-founder, Vista Rooms.

Look forward to
Sushi and pizza making
Flower art
Games like air hockey, foosball and mini cricket
Bonfires and farm visits
Experiential journeys to Mysuru, Kodagu, Hampi and Kabini

