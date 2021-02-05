Couple who honey-trapped and blackmailed businessmen, arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Whitefield police on Thursday arrested a couple for alleged honey-trapping unsuspecting people and luring them through an online escort service. The suspects have been identified as Baswathi Dutta (26) and her husband Kiran Raj (33). The couple would target businessmen and private company employees by offering them escort services via an online dating portal.

Baswathi would meet the victims at her residence and allegedly record the meeting through a hidden camera, and then use the clip to blackmail the victims into coughing up cash and gold. They were arrested after one of their victims approached police.