Movies to have two intervals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after allowing cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes to use their full seating capacity, the state government has introduced a fresh set of standard operating procedures following a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee.The new guidelines, which will be reviewed in the first week of March, place an emphasis on physical distancing, frequent sanitisation of premises, and ensuring ventilation. Failure to follow rules will invite action under the Disaster Management Act.

The government’s decision to allow cinema halls to use their full seating capacity comes after a delegation from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday. Film personalities also took to social media to exert pressure on the government.