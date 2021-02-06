STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
108 feet bronze statue of Kempegowda to adorn Bengaluru airport by next year

Renowned sculptors Anil and Ram Sutar, who built the statue of Gandhiji (next to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru), are making the mammoth statue.

Deputy CM Dr. CN Ashwathnarayana and Swami Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adhichunchungiri mutt checking the progress of the statue. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If everything goes well as per the plan, a 108 feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be ready and it will be installed in front of Bengaluru international airport by next year. 

Deputy CM Dr. CN Ashwathnarayana along with Swami Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adhichunchungiri mutt visited Noida to check the progress of the statue.

Renowned UP-based sculptors Anil and Ram Sutar, who built the statue of Gandhiji (next to Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru), are making the mammoth statue.

Ashwathnaryana and Nirmalananda Swamiji visited the place on Saturday. "Due to Covid-19, the work got delayed. It will be ready by 2022," Ashwathnarayan told reporters there.

They have finished the work up to the neck level of the statue. The cost of the statue and the central theme park on 23 acres of land next to KIA, which will highlight the life and achievements of Kempegowda, is estimated at Rs 85 crore.

It is noteworthy that in June 2020, CM BS Yediyurappa had laid the foundation for the project marking the 511th birth anniversary of Kempegowda.

