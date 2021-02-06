STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

IPS officer files dowry harassment case against IFS officer husband and his family

Vartika Katiyar alleged that her husband Niteen Subhash Yeola, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer serving in Delhi, and his family harassed her for dowry and also tortured her

Published: 06th February 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Broken marriage, dowry harassement, violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old IPS officer Vartika Katiyar has filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband and his family. Katiyar who is currently serving as superintendent in the state police headquarters alleged in the complaint that her husband Niteen Subhash Yeola, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer serving in Delhi, and his family harassed her for dowry and also tortured her. Cubbon Park police registered a case on January 2 and mentioned the names of seven accused including Yeola as accused number 1.

She stated that they were married in 2011 at Bhusaval in Maharashtra and the expenses for the engagement and marriage were borne by her parents. Yeola along with his family members had demanded gold ornaments. After marriage, the family started abusing her for no reason and caused her mental torture, she said. After three months of marriage, they again demanded money from her and threatened a divorce in case she failed to give Rs 3 lakh. She then transferred the amount to his bank account.

In 2012, Yeola went to her grandmother’s house in UP and borrowed Rs 5 lakh. When she came to know about this, she asked him to return the money. He gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh but it bounced. She also alleged that Yeola was addicted to alcohol and smoking and she had requested him to quit but he again started harassing her.

In 2016, the couple had gone to Colombo and he hit her with a marble box, due to which her hand was fractured, causing trauma, she said. Many times the complainant's husband and his parents, brothers and their wives demanded Rs 35 lakh as dowry to purchase a house, she added.

A senior police officer from Cubbon Park said they are investigating the case and verifying facts. "We have not questioned any one so far. Since the harassment took place in Delhi, we have decided to transfer the case," said the officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS IFS dowry
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp