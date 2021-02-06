IPS officer files dowry harassment case against IFS officer husband and his family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old IPS officer Vartika Katiyar has filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband and his family. Katiyar who is currently serving as superintendent in the state police headquarters alleged in the complaint that her husband Niteen Subhash Yeola, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer serving in Delhi, and his family harassed her for dowry and also tortured her. Cubbon Park police registered a case on January 2 and mentioned the names of seven accused including Yeola as accused number 1.

She stated that they were married in 2011 at Bhusaval in Maharashtra and the expenses for the engagement and marriage were borne by her parents. Yeola along with his family members had demanded gold ornaments. After marriage, the family started abusing her for no reason and caused her mental torture, she said. After three months of marriage, they again demanded money from her and threatened a divorce in case she failed to give Rs 3 lakh. She then transferred the amount to his bank account.

In 2012, Yeola went to her grandmother’s house in UP and borrowed Rs 5 lakh. When she came to know about this, she asked him to return the money. He gave a cheque of Rs 5 lakh but it bounced. She also alleged that Yeola was addicted to alcohol and smoking and she had requested him to quit but he again started harassing her.

In 2016, the couple had gone to Colombo and he hit her with a marble box, due to which her hand was fractured, causing trauma, she said. Many times the complainant's husband and his parents, brothers and their wives demanded Rs 35 lakh as dowry to purchase a house, she added.

A senior police officer from Cubbon Park said they are investigating the case and verifying facts. "We have not questioned any one so far. Since the harassment took place in Delhi, we have decided to transfer the case," said the officer.