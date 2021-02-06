St Joseph’s College will soon turn into university, Council passes bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Legislative Council on Friday passed a bill allowing the oldest college in Bengaluru, St Joseph’s, to be accorded the status of university. The bill now wait for the approval of Governor Vajubhai Vala. JDS supported BJP on the St Joseph’s University Bill 2021. During the discussion, JDS MLC N Appaji Gowda, sounding emotional, said that he was honoured to be an alumnus of the college in the eighties. He said that he had come from Nagamangala in Mandya and the college opened doors for him.

The institution accepted all, including the underprivileged and the downtrodden, without discriminating against any caste or community. “feel privileged to be a member of this House when this bill has been taken up for discussion,” he added.

The Congress, which has opposed many bills in the Council, backed the legislation. Congress members Allum Veerabhadrappa, a former KPCC president, and former Ranji Cricketer Prakash Rathod too supported the bill. The college will be aided by the state and Centre and will serve as a centre of excellence for research, skill development and innovation through continuing education. The College is over 150 years old and has an ensemble of big names passing out the institution.