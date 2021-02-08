STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Closed Kempegowda International Airport runway to begin operations by March-end

Published: 08th February 2021

The south runway at KIA

The south runway at KIA

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The closed North Runway of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is set to begin flight operations by March-end, according to the airport’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited.

However, it will not be CAT IIIB compliant.

The runway was shut on June 22 last year to carry out upgradation work. “Our endeavour is to operationalise the North Runway by March-end 2021,” a spokesperson told The New Indian Express.  

​Elaborating on the work being carried out, the spokesperson said, “Rehabilitation of the runway and taxiway with a new asphalt top layer, along with strengthening of the surface is being done. Provision of LED runway centre line and runway edge lights is also being undertaken.”

Another major work involves providing two additional entry taxiways, the spokesperson added.
Additional transmissometers (runway visual range equipment) were also being installed at North Runway.

Meanwhile, the South Runway became operational on December 6, 2019, and was declared CAT-III compliant on December 31, 2020, making it the first in South India to achieve it.

The first landing was on January 21, 2021 under CAT IIIB conditions (low visibility conditions). 

The spokesperson said, “The North Runway will not be CAT-III compliant, while the South Runway is. This infrastructure is adequate for the low-visibility weather conditions at Bengaluru airport,” she said.

However, because of runway and taxiway centre lights, the North Runway will be able to accommodate low-visibility takeoffs up to runway visual range of 125 metres.

Both landing and takeoff will be permitted on the new runway. Approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation is needed to commence operations. Asked if any measures were taken to improve the poor patronage at the airport halt station, the spokesperson said, “BIAL is working with relevant authorities to align train timings and associated facilities to suit the shifts at the airport, enabling employees to use the train services.”

It would also be beneficial for air passengers, who would be able to use train services, especially during peak hours.

Kempegowda International Airport
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

