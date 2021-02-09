STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Decoding love

If you are wondering why we are talking about a computer programming language in a column about love and relationships, hang in there -- you will see the point soon enough.

Published: 09th February 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

When studying programming languages, even in 2021, a serious student of computer programming is likely to start with the core of the most popular programming language ever, which is C. For the last 30-40 years, C has been the at the core of many hardcore techies’ life. Then, when they go on to learn any other language that have been largely built on C itself, including C++, C#, and a lot many that derive strongly from C itself, such as Java, PHP, etc., it is a much easier deal. And with C, one can do so much more at a deeper level. For a language born in 1973 or so, it really has stood the test of time in the tech world where things change so fast.

If you are wondering why we are talking about a computer programming language in a column about love and relationships, hang in there -- you will see the point soon enough.We are not really machines and the code that drives us is in one sense really far more complex than any computer, even with artificial intelligence and machine learning becoming so good that one may not realise for quite some time that one is chatting with a bot. People are also constantly changing.

We are not the people we were even five or 10 years ago, and certainly as a society, we are way different now than we were a decade ago -- just travel back to a town you haven’t been to in a while and you would see that. When we meet people from before we were in any sort of relationship, we often quickly go back to who we were then. They know us in a way that is very different from how our partners might know us, and that can become quite the conflict -- sometimes with old friends telling us we are too changed for comfort, and at other times with a partner saying they hardly know us at all and maybe even accusing us of putting up a front.

The question is this: Are we, at the core of us, still the same even if we have grown through all the things that life and love bring? Or, are we so far into our new life, that we can’t even recognise our old life? Love and relationships are life-changing, but do they change who we are at a basic level? In other words, is there still the good old C deep inside us, even if we are all fancy with Python, PHP and Ruby now? How much of our core identity stays with us even as we change? If we were C before, are we C++ now, or something else altogether?

In ordinary circumstances, one might wish to just see everything as adding on to the core of who we are, that life is making us richer, more connected. Every now and then though, we might still need to be something else altogether -- like learning Scala.(The author is a counsellor with InnerSight)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp