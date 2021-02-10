STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Yediyurappa surprises all with hot masala dosa and coffee at Bengaluru hotel

MLC Adagur H Vishwanath, who has recently been critical of the CM, was also there in Janardhan Hotel having breakfast and soon joined the CM.

CM BS Yediyurappa (extreme right), Minister Umesh Katti (extreme left) and MLC Adagur H Vishwanath (second from left)

CM BS Yediyurappa (extreme right), Minister Umesh Katti (extreme left) and MLC Adagur H Vishwanath (second from left) having coffee at Janardhan Hotel on Wednesday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BANGALORE: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Minister Umesh Katti made a surprise visit to Janardhan Hotel near Shivananda Circle in the city on Wednesday morning for a quick breakfast consisting of a piping hot masala dosa and a cup of hot coffee. 

BJP MLC Adagur H Vishwanath, who has recently been critical of the CM, was also seen at the hotel having breakfast and soon joined the Chief Minister and Umesh Katti. 

Vishwanath, who was earlier the JDS president, was part of the 17-member 'rebel group' that had joined the BJP and has been sulking since he has not been accommodated as minister even 17 months after he claims he was assured a ministry by BSY.

All three were seen chatting for a while.

The Chief Minister, who was scheduled to hold a series of pre-budget consultation meetings, first with the officials from the Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs and thereafter with the Women and Child Development Department at 11 a.m, was seen rushing in time for that meeting. 

Officials said Yediyurappa decided to go to Janardhan Hotel after garlanding Kengal Hanumanthayya's statue on his 113th birth anniversary on Wednesday. 

