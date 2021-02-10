STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramalinga Reddy to adopt schools in BTM

Published: 10th February 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Rebel Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy

Ramalinga Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former home minister and BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy has decided to adopt all schools in his constituency and improve facilities in them. He has asked department officials to visit schools and to chalk out a detailed project report by February 16. Reddy said that he is joining hands with Ramoji Gowda, B Mohan and Sagar from Mega Welfare Association to improve all schools in his BTM Assembly constituency. The department officials have been asked to check requirements at each school and schedule dates for starting and finishing works.

The idea of adopting schools, which was mooted by education department adviser M R Doreswamy, was popularised by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. Around Rs 200 crore has been raised under the programme, while the lion’s share of it has come from Dakshina Kannada, which has contributed over half of this amount.

Other districts that have raised considerable funds include Belagavi, Bengaluru North and South, Gadag, Udupi and Shivamogga. The programme focuses on water, separate toilets for girls and boys, construction and renovation of existing buildings, developing school garden, fencing or compound wall, providing equipment and furniture, computers, computer training, laboratory, library, playground, play materials, training of teachers and students, sponsoring students and teachers for educational visits and sports meets, adopting girl, orphan, SC/ST and minority children and sponsoring scholarships among others.

