STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Picture perfect

What’s a love story without some warm fuzz? City photographers tell CE about some aww-worthy moments they’ve captured

Published: 11th February 2021 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Shirley Lyster and Abhishek Shetty  PIC: Manvi Gandotra

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Do you know who knows a couple’s love story even more deeply than their best friends? Well, it’s photographers and videographers. After all, they capture almost every stolen glance that passes between the couple. While most of this is done as part of the job, some stories make their way from camera lens to heart.  

For wedding filmmaker Amal Roy, Melinda and Richard’s story remains special. The couple met in the UK but decided to marry in Sri Lanka following Buddhist rituals. “The couple was then in their 40s. I usually record couple interviews. While Richard was comfortable speaking to the camera, Melinda had inhibitions.

She revealed she has a condition where she was losing her speech and was conscious,” recalls Roy. Melinda then changed her mind because she wanted to say something nice about her partner and have it stay on record. “It was an upaid gig but I took it up because it was the sweetest thing I have seen anyone do,” says Roy. 

Nikhil Unnikishnan, who has been running Myriad Hues for almost 10 years, shares a 2015 Goa wedding he captured for Vaishali Dinakaran and Ronnie Wechselberger, a mediaperson and German Formula 3 racer, respectively.

The two met at a racing event in Europe but love blossomed in Goa, when Ronnie was in India and asked Vaishali out. “That’s why they decided to have their wedding in Goa. There was no priest involved. It started with a speech by the maid of honour and best man, and then the couple kissed each other and ran to the sea,” says Unnikrishnan.

When you get to witness such stories daily, it might be hard to select a favourite. Manvi Gandotra, founder of 1plus1studios, had the same issue. From childhood sweethearts to college lovers, she has seen it all. Sharing a story, she says sometimes, the simplest stories are the overlooked ones.

Enter Shirley Lyster, a Tamil Christian, and Abhishek Shetty, a Hindu from Udupi, who got married in November last year. “Shirley and Abhishek had a temple wedding in Udupi and Christian ceremony at St Patrick’s Church. He even made an effort to make a speech in Tamil for Shirley,” recalls Gandotra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp