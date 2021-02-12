Activists fume as cops resort to firing at criminals

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On three consecutive days, there have been incidents where the police resorted to opening fire at anti-social elements, stating that they were forced to do so after being attacked by them in a bid to escape.

Yelahanka police on Thursday opened fire at a history- sheeter after he allegedly attacked a constable with a machete near Ganesha theatre. The suspect, Shabareesh alias Appi (27), along with two associates, Imran (26) and Murali (21), had allegedly robbed one Nagaraj at Kogilu Cross at 12.30 am. When Shabareesh was traced, the inspector fired in the air, warning him to surrender.

When he did not, police fired at his left leg. He was rushed to hospital and is said to be out of danger. However, his associates are yet to be nabbed. Both on Wednesday and Thursday, similar incidents were reported where two suspects were shot at by police, which has invited criticism from human rights activists.

Jyothi A, president of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Karnataka, said, “I am afraid a democratic country is turning into a police state with human rights on its deathbed.”Mathews Philip, founder of South India Cell for Human Rights and Education and Monitoring (SICHREM), informed, “The law prescribes only the use of reasonable force to arrest, if the person resists the same.” However, retired ACP BB Ashok Kumar said there was nothing wrong in opening fire at anti-social elements who don’t fear the law, and continue to commit crimes.