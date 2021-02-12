STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Activists fume as cops resort to firing at criminals

When he did not, police fired at his left leg. He was rushed to hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Published: 12th February 2021 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Licensed pistol, arms. ammunition

For representational purposes

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On three consecutive days, there have been incidents where the police resorted to opening fire at anti-social elements, stating that they were forced to do so after being attacked by them in a bid to escape.

Yelahanka police on Thursday opened fire at a history- sheeter after he allegedly attacked a constable with a machete near Ganesha theatre. The suspect, Shabareesh alias Appi (27), along with two associates, Imran (26) and Murali (21), had allegedly robbed one Nagaraj at Kogilu Cross at 12.30 am. When Shabareesh was traced, the inspector fired in the air, warning him to surrender.

When he did not, police fired at his left leg. He was rushed to hospital and is said to be out of danger. However, his associates are yet to be nabbed. Both on Wednesday and Thursday, similar incidents were reported where two suspects were shot at by police, which has invited criticism from human rights activists.

Jyothi A, president of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW), Karnataka, said, “I am afraid a democratic country is turning into a police state with human rights on its deathbed.”Mathews Philip, founder of South India Cell for Human Rights and Education and Monitoring (SICHREM), informed, “The law prescribes only the use of reasonable force to arrest, if the person resists the same.” However, retired ACP BB Ashok Kumar said there was nothing wrong in opening fire at anti-social elements who don’t fear the law, and continue to commit crimes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp