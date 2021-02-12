Hotels, stores part of Kanteerava Stadium revamp

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It won’t be just tracks and courts at Kanteerava Stadium. The stadium, located in the heart of the city, will soon get a swanky new look, with 3-star and 5-star hotels and commercial establishments. The blueprint for the stadium is being fine-tuned, and envisages a multi-storeyed building, parking facility, and much more, Youth Services and Sports Minister K C Narayana Gowda said here on Thursday.

A detailed project report is ready, and it will be taken up under public-private partnership (PPP) model, Gowda said. The revamp is likely to cost Rs 1,500 crore. Gowda told reporters that the stadium will go hi-tech, and have many more facilities for athletes.

The State government is also looking to develop stadiums in the districts under PPP if companies come forward to take up the projects.

They can do so as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility, the minister added. The minister said he is seeking Rs 1,000 crore for his department in the State budget. The Punjab and Haryana governments allocate a lot of grants for sports, we want to increase it too, Gowda said.