UGC pay issue will be resolved soon: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of UGC pay scale and appointment of principals will be resolved soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Educat ion, on Thursday. He gave the assurance at a meeting with the office bearers of the Karnataka Government College Teachers Association (KGCTA), and directed the officials to take action expeditiously. He said a discussion would be held with the finance department about the state’s contribution to the National Pension Scheme of professors which has been pending, dues of UGC pay of 2006, and payment dues pending since April 2019.

It was decided at the meeting to begin the transfer process of the current academic year at the earliest, to initiate the appointment of principals and to appoint assistant professors on UGC pay scale basis. The minister directed to convene a separate meeting with the Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, regarding Ph.D, pay and promotion disparity.

The meeting also decided not to ask NOC from professors at the time of submitting applications for Ph.D,. and instead tey could submit it after getting admitted. This information should be sent to all the universities, the minister said. It was also decided to consider giving professor grade status to those who were working as librarians and in the physical education faculty. The part-time lecturers, who were appointed in 2003, should be considered for placements, on humanitarian grounds, the minister said.