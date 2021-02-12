STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

UGC pay issue will be resolved soon: Ashwath Narayan

The issue of UGC pay scale and appointment of principals will be resolved soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Educat ion, on Thursday.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The issue of UGC pay scale and appointment of principals will be resolved soon, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister of Higher Educat ion, on Thursday. He gave the assurance at a meeting with the office bearers of the Karnataka Government College Teachers Association (KGCTA), and directed the officials to take action expeditiously. He said a discussion would be held with the finance department about the state’s contribution to the National Pension Scheme of professors which has been pending, dues of UGC pay of 2006, and payment dues pending since April 2019.

It was decided at the meeting to begin the transfer process of the current academic year at the earliest, to initiate the appointment of principals and to appoint assistant professors on UGC pay scale basis. The minister directed to convene a separate meeting with the Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, regarding Ph.D, pay and promotion disparity.

The meeting also decided not to ask NOC from professors at the time of submitting applications for Ph.D,. and instead tey could submit it after getting admitted. This information should be sent to all the universities, the minister said. It was also decided to consider giving professor grade status to those who were working as librarians and in the physical education faculty. The part-time lecturers, who were appointed in 2003, should be considered for placements, on humanitarian grounds, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan UGC
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp