STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

A homely affair

Late veteran writer Girish Karnad’s old home now houses the city’s latest Cambodian restaurant

Published: 13th February 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Khmer Cafe (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Khmer Cafe (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It may be a new restaurant in town but Khmer Kitchen in JP Nagar is a familiar landmark for South Bengalureans who know it as ‘Karnada Ganapthy’. The food joint was formerly a home nestled in greenery, with a library housing several books and a garden courtyard where late writer Girish Karnad spent several years. Now, the restaurant brings alive Siem Reap with its Asian-styled sculptures, a waterfall and koi pond. The erstwhile home of Karnad has now been turned into the Cambodian restaurant Khmer Kitchen, which offers South-East Asian dishes. 

Karnad’s son, Raghu Karnad, tells CE that he did a walk-through of the space a couple of days before its intended launch in December. “It’s a trip. I loved that they haven’t cut down any trees, and the structure of the house is unchanged, so its an uncanny transformation from the dusty, bookish home I grew up in to a low-lit trendy Angkor Wat,” says Raghu.

He recalls how his mother, Dr Saraswathi Ganapathy, practically built that house herself, and their family lived there for about 25 years starting from 1994, before moving to central Bengaluru. “When we moved out, we spent a lot of time weighing different, solemn options for the house. I love how un-pompous the final outcome has been. And unexpected,” he adds. 

It was sometime in 2018 that Naveen Reddy’s (managing partner of the restaurant) wife Veena (partner of the restaurant) wanted to start an Asian-style cafe. It so happened that Reddy was in Cambodia at that point. “I loved the food and ended up going to Cambodia at least eight times to learn the finer-details of Cambodian cooking – making rice noodles or garden cooking. We also collaborated with chefs like Kethana Dunnet, author of Cookin’ Cambodian, who taught Gordon Ramsay (celebrity British chef) how to make Fish Amok,” he says, adding that he also closely worked with chef Nak before opening the place to the public.  

As an architect, Reddy’s first  instinct was to retain the greenery as is. “The structure itself was a challenge to restore. We’ve tried to maintain every branch of the trees. It was interesting to use the old form and fuse the old and new together, along with the trees that became a part of the concept itself,” says Reddy, 
who has leased the property from a friend to whom the house was sold to in 2018. “We finalised things sometime in 2019 and have been working on it ever since,” says Reddy about the 3,000 sq ft space that has now been doubled. “Only the sloped Mangalore tile roof of Karnad’s home was dismantled,” he adds.  

As an ode to Karnad, the library at Khmer Kitchen has been retained in its original location, where children are encouraged to engage themselves reading. “The private dining rooms also retain the original terracotta filler slab roof that adorn the ceiling, while overlooking the garden court yard below,” he adds.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The need for Ecology first, economy next
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File Photo | EPS)
Govt working on regulatory mechanism for OTTs: Javadekar
Rashmi Samant (Photo | Special arrangement)
Karnataka's Rashmi Samant elected president of Oxford Student Union
Image for representation (File Photo)
Nod for Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine trials touted as a game-changer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp