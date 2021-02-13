Made with love

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Romance with smoothie

Ingredients

Frozen strawberries - 2 cups

Frozen bananas - 2-3

Almond milk - 12 ounces

Non-dairy chocolate chips - 1/2 cup

Chocolate sauce, coconut or soy whipped cream - as per taste Sprinkles (optional)

Method

1. Add the strawberries, banana, and almond milk in a blender and run until smooth and creamy. You can add crushed ice for a thicker consistency.

2. Melt down dairy free chocolate chips in a wide bowl. Once melted, dip glasses in melted chocolate and coat with sprinkles if using.

3. Drizzle chocolate sauce inside each glass. It doesn’t have to be perfect, it will be your design.

4. Pour strawberry smoothie inside of cups and top with coconut or soy whipped cream, more sprinkles and chocolate sauce. Enjoy!

- Nidhi Nahata, founder, Justbe Resto Cafe

Valentine’s pizza

Ingredients

Ready pizza base - 2

Pizza sauce - 1/2 cup

Shredded mozzarella - 1/2 cup

Cherry tomatoes - 2

Italian herbs and chilli flakes - as per taste

Heart shaped cookie cutter

Mini skewers - 2

Method

Cut two heart-shaped pizza bases using your cookie cutter.

Spread a bit of pizza sauce on both your ‘hearts’. Season with herbs and chilli flakes.

Sprinkle cheese (preferably in the shape of a heart) on top of it.

Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 7-8 minutes.

Once baked, pierce a cherry tomato onto a skewer and

then onto the middle of your pizza heart.

Enjoy with your special someone!

- Anushree Kanoria and Archana Kanoria, chefs and co-founders, Dough Re Mi

Grilled Sea Bass

Fish marination

Sea bass - 140gm

Lemon juice - 1/2 slice

Garlic chop - 1 clove

Dill leaves - 1/2 teaspoon

Olive oil - 5gm

White wine - 2ml

Salt and pepper - to taste

Dill cream sauce

Dill leaves - 20gm

Garlic chop - 4 clouse

Fresh cream - 70 gm

Lemon juice - 2 slice

Salt - 1gm

Pepper - 1 pinch

Boiled quinoa

Quinoa - 50gm

Water - 100gm

Salt and pepper - to taste

Method

1. For the fish, add garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, lemon pepper, and sea salt and stir well

2. For the dill cream sauce, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter with the garlic, dill leaves, add fresh cream and lemon juice

3. For the quinoa, add the quinoa in boiling water with salt and slow cook for 20 minutes

4. For buttered vegetables, add fresh vegetables in a pan. Saute with butter, garlic and seasonings on medium heat

5. Assemble the quinoa on the plate, place the vegetables on the side and the fish over it, garnish with dill leaves and tuile. - Vijay, executive chef, Cafe Noir

Valentine dimsum

Ingredients

Chicken mince - 120gm

Chopped onion - 30gm

Chopped garlic - 5gm

Chopped spring onion - 10gm

Chopped coriander - 10gm

Salt - 5gm

White pepper - 1gm

Maggi seasoning - 20ml

Oyster sauce (optional) - 10gm

Chopped red chilli - 5gm

Roasted bread crumbs - 5gm

Red wonton sheet - 8 pcs

Water - 10ml

Method

1. Mix the chicken mince with all the chopped herbs and seasoning and keep in refrigerator to rest.

2. Bring in the wonton sheets to room temperature and put on a dry surface, dust some refined flour before putting them on the table or kitchen slab.

3. In the centre, put the chicken mixture and cover it with the other wonton sheet and press the sides properly.

4. Apply water on the sides before overlapping the wonton sheet.

5. Cut it with the heart-shaped ring/cutter. Steam it to perfection, put them in a bowl, pour the soya sauce and water mix and top it with the bread crumbs.

- Sahil Ratta, deputy corporate chef, Lucky Chan

Strawberry and balsamic soaked prunes salad with feta

Ingredients

Prunes - 3 pcs

Fresh strawberries - 4 cut into quarters

Curly kale leaves -6 to 7

Lolorosso lettuce - 5-6 leaves

Red radish - 1 thinly sliced

Toasted sunflower seeds - 1 tsp

Toasted pumpkin seeds -1 tsp

Feta cheese - 2 tbsp

Arugula leaves - 5-6

Mustard micro greens - to garnish

Passion fruit dressing

Balsamic vinegar - 2 tbsp

For passion fruit vinaigrette

Honey - 1 tbsp

Dijon mustard - 1 tbsp

Passion fruit puree - 2 tbsp

Extra virgin olive oil - 2 tbsp

Sea salt - 1 tsp

Cracked pepper - 1 tsp

Method

1. Wash all green lettuce in ice chilled water, drain water and keep aside.

2. Make thin slices of cherry mozzarella

3. Cut fresh strawberries into wedges and soak prunes in balsamic vinegar

4. Take a mixing bowl, pour passion fruit puree, Dijon mustard, honey and mix it with the help of whisk and add extra virgin olive oil, salt and cracked black pepper gradually. Finish the dressing with chopped hazelnuts.

5. In another bowl, add mixed crunchy lettuce, fresh strawberries, prunes, and whipped feta cheese. Drizzle the dressing and toss them. Serve chilled on a platter

6. Finish the salad by adding sliced red radish, toasted pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds and mustard micro greens to garnish. Lastly, drizzle with balsamic reduction

- Utkarsh Bhalla, chef, Sly Granny