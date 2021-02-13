STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Meeting on Feb 16 to decide on reopening Classes 1 to 8

After schools reopened for Classes 9, 10 and colleges for PUC I and II, the state government is planning to reopen schools for children of Class 1 to 8.

Published: 13th February 2021 04:45 AM

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After schools reopened for Classes 9, 10 and colleges for PUC I and II, the state government is planning to reopen schools for children of Class 1 to 8. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, who was present along with other officials to discuss issues related to schools, said, “The education department, health department and the Technical Advisory Committee will hold a meeting on February 16 to decide on reopening schools for the remaining classes.

This decision has been taken after many students, teachers and experts approached me and expressed their opinion on reopening schools.” On February 1, the government had reopened full-day schools (from 10 am to 4.30 pm) for Classes 9 and 10. However, it decided to continue Vidyagama for Classes 6 to 8 on alternate days. 

He added, “SSLC and PUC classes are already in full swing and the number of students in the physical classes are increasing. Students have been actively involved in academic activities since the tentative exam timetable was published. The process of final exams, evaluation and results for Class 10 and PUC 2 will be announced by the end of June. Similarly, exams and results for Classes 1 to 9 will be completed and announced by June 10.”

