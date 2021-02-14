STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru pedals to create awareness on swachhta

As a part of the Swachh Survekshan drive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducted a cyclothon in the city on Saturday.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and other officials ride bicycles during the cyclothon event in Bengaluru on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of the Swachh Survekshan drive, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) conducted a cyclothon in the city on Saturday. BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management D Randeep and others took part in the event.

Gupta said the cyclothon was being held held to create awareness on Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan and to draw people’s attention to participate in the survey to improve the Garden City’s cleanliness ranking. 
He said dedicated cycle lanes with pedestrian bays are being built by the civic body along with Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) and Smart City Mission.

The idea is to make the city roads more accessible for cycling and walking, he said.  Randeep said that BBMP is taking up various initiatives to keep the city clean and improve Bengaluru’s ranking in the cleanliness survey.

He used the platform to urge people to come forward and participate in the rating and give their feedback. He said the solid waste management methods were also being revised. The cyclothon, which flagged off from BBMP head office, passed through Cubbon Park, Vidhana Soudha, Kanteerava Stadium,  Vittal Mallya Road. 

