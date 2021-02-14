Seeking legal advice, says mother of climate activist Disha Ravi, picked up in Greta toolkit case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old student climate activist and one of the founders of the ‘Fridays For Future’ (FFF) campaign, her mother said that they have consulted legal experts and will come forward to the media.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Manjula, said, "We have taken opinion from our lawyer to proceed further in the legal battle and it is too early to react over the incident."

Dharmender Kumar Meena, DCP (North) said that "Disha was legally arrested by Delhi police and she was detained before her mother when the duo was in their house. Delhi police also informed the Soladevanahalli police before she was taken to Delhi on Saturday itself as a legal process."

It may be recalled that the Delhi police special cell on Saturday picked up Disha Ravi, for allegedly disseminating the ‘toolkit’ related to farmer protests in Delhi through social media sites. Disha is the co-founder of FFF – a global climate strike movement that started in August 2018, when internationally-known teenager Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg began a school strike for climate – in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru police remained tightlipped about the operation.

Disha, a Bachelor of Business Administration graduate from Mount Carmel College, is working as a culinary experience manager with Good Mylk company. Her father is an athletics coach in Mysuru, while her mother is a housewife.