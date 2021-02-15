STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After party, over 50 residents of Bengaluru apartment complex test positive for COVID-19

"So far, we have tested over 1000 residents. Another 500 will be tested on Tuesday. We are also identifying the people they have come in contact with and tracing them too," said an official.

Published: 15th February 2021 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A party in an apartment complex in Bommanahalli has led to a cluster of COVID-19 cases. Over 50 people from the complex have tested positive for the virus.

This is the second such cluster in the last three days. Earlier, 40 students from a nursing college in RT Nagar in Bengaluru had tested positive for COVID-19 and just before that over 40 students from Mangaluru had tested positive as well.

BBMP officials revealed that there was an apartment complex party on February 4 where many people had gathered. The apartment complex has three residential blocks with over 1500 people staying in it.

Bommanhalli JC Ramkrishna said, "We got the first case on February 7 followed by another case the next day. Some of the residents reported symptoms of fever and cold which is why they got themselves tested and others on knowing tested themselves as well. Further, on February 12 and 13, a cluster of them tested positive. The apartment has now been sealed."

He further added, "So far, we have tested over 1000 residents. Another 500 will be tested on Tuesday. We are also identifying the people the residents have come in contact with and tracing them too."

Another BBMP official pointed out that the residents are asymptomatic and have been isolated at home.

