STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hospitals confused over date to begin 2nd dose drive

Public and private hospitals are in a dilemma over beginning the drive for the second dose of Covid vaccination on February 15 as they aren’t sure about the date. 

Published: 15th February 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker gets ready for the vaccination drive at a hospital in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

A health worker gets ready for the vaccination drive at a hospital in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Iffath Fathima and Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Public and private hospitals are in a dilemma over beginning the drive for the second dose of Covid vaccination on February 15 as they aren’t sure about the date.  “We have not received any guidelines from the Government of India. We are confused if the second dose is supposed to be administered after four weeks or eight weeks after the first dose. For now, the second dose drive is on hold in our hospital,” said a doctor from Sir CV Raman General Hospital.

However, Medical Superintendent of KC General Hospital, BR Venkateshaiah said the second dose drive will start from Monday for health workers, who received their first dose on January 16. Private hospitals have not received a green signal from the government yet. A doctor from Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road said, “We got a message from the hospital stating they are stopping the vaccination of second dosage which was scheduled on February 15, for many people.

They said that they will inform the new date of vaccination as soon as they get confirmation from the BBMP. We haven’t received the new dates yet.” Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO of Ace Suhas Hospital, said, “We have no idea when the second round of vaccination will begin. So far, we have not received any communication from the government.” However, both Dr Rajani Nageshrao, Deputy Director, Immunisation and Arundhati Chandrashekar, Managing Director of National Health Mission, from the Department of Health and Family Welfare told TNIE that the second dose will be administered from February 15 itself.

“Those who got Covishield  and Covaxin, will get their second doses from Monday. The health department held a video conference with the Government of India on Sunday and it was decided to keep the gap as four weeks and not eight weeks. We have informed district hospitals, BBMP and private hospitals within a short notice,” said Arundhati, adding that, “Some government hospitals will start on Monday and others, the day after.

Private hospitals will also start after a couple of days as they need to get prepared. In some hospitals, they have to clear the backlog of beneficiaries first, before starting the second dose.”Dr Rajani said the second dose of Covaxin will be given from February 15 in the six selected centres which received the first dose of the Bharat Biotech vaccine in January. These include one centre each in Ballari, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chamarajnagar, Chikkamagaluru, and Davanagere.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospitals Covid vaccination
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp