No entry for people from Kerala without COVID negative test report: Top Bengaluru official

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those coming in to Bengaluru from Kerala should carry a negative Covid-19 RTPCR test report, without which action will be taken against them under the Disaster Management Act, warned BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad here on Monday.

Asking BBMP marshals to tighten their vigil, he directed all BBMP officials to work closely with resident welfare associations (RWAs) to manage Covid cases.

He requested RWAs to keep a close watch on Covid cases and to report them to the authorities at the earliest.

“Aggressive testing needs to start again as cases are rising. At least 141 centres and 200 teams have been created, including the 341 testing teams that already exist. Testing will be increased to at least 34,000 a day, which is now at 20,000- 22,000. Whoever tests positive will be isolated or shifted to health centres as need be and contact tracing will also be strengthened,” he said after holding a meeting with all officials from BBMP’s health division and special commissioners.

The meeting was held after 40 students in Manjushri College and 56 people in an apartment complex in Bommanahalli zone were tested positive. He said that a meeting will be held with RWAs soon and more precautionary measures will be taken.

On the vaccination drive, he said that of the identified 2.43 lakh frontline workers, 93,000 have been inoculated. He appealed to those who have not taken the jab to do so before February 25.

The second dosage of vaccines for those who have already taken the first jab will be held in March. He directed officials to start preparing the list of beneficiaries for the third phase of the vaccination drive.