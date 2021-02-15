STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No entry for people from Kerala without COVID negative test report: Top Bengaluru official

The BBMP Commissioner also asked marshals to tighten their vigil and directed all officials to work closely with Resident Welfare Associations in managing the number of COVID-19 cases

Published: 15th February 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

File image of a BBMP van spraying disinfectant near Minsk Square in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

File image of a BBMP van spraying disinfectant near Minsk Square in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Those coming in to Bengaluru from Kerala should carry a negative Covid-19 RTPCR test report, without which action will be taken against them under the Disaster Management Act, warned BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad here on Monday.

Asking BBMP marshals to tighten their vigil, he directed all BBMP officials to work closely with resident welfare associations (RWAs) to manage Covid cases.

He requested RWAs to keep a close watch on Covid cases and to report them to the authorities at the earliest. 

“Aggressive testing needs to start again as cases are rising. At least 141 centres and 200 teams have been created, including the 341 testing teams that already exist. Testing will be increased to at least 34,000 a day, which is now at 20,000- 22,000. Whoever tests positive will be isolated or shifted to health centres as need be and contact tracing will also be strengthened,” he said after holding a meeting with all officials from BBMP’s health division and special commissioners. 

The meeting was held after 40 students in Manjushri College and 56 people in an apartment complex in Bommanahalli zone were tested positive. He said that a meeting will be held with RWAs soon and more precautionary measures will be taken. 

On the vaccination drive, he said that of the identified 2.43 lakh frontline workers, 93,000 have been inoculated. He appealed to those who have not taken the jab to do so before February 25.

The second dosage of vaccines for those who have already taken the first jab will be held in March. He directed officials to start preparing the list of beneficiaries for the third phase of the vaccination drive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp