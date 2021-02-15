STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nothing wrong in manner of Disha Ravi's arrest, says Karnataka Home Minister Bommai

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders backed the police action against Disha and some even deemed her a part of forces that were trying to break India

Climate activist Disha Ravi (Photo | Disha Ravi, Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Defending the Delhi police action in Bengaluru even as civil society has been raising questions over the way climate activist Disha Ravi was taken into custody, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said there was nothing wrong in the manner of her arrest. Speaking to reporters on Monday, he added that more information about the arrest could not be shared since the case was pending before a Delhi court.

"There are different kinds of cases. There is nothing called protocol. We also go and arrest so many people outside our state. The question is not that. The case has been booked in Delhi and Delhi police have acted on certain evidence. The matter is in a Delhi court, therefore, I do not want to comment more on that," he told reporters when asked whether due process was followed during the arrest by non-jurisdictional police. Lawyers, activists and legal experts on Sunday had raised concerns about whether due process of law was followed during the arrest with reports suggesting that the local police were not kept in the loop as the Delhi police proceeded to arrest her at her residence.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders backed the police action against Disha and some even deemed her a part of forces that were trying to break India. BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh while criticising those condemning the 21-year-old's arrest said, "21-year-old...environment activist ... student ..Are these credentials for becoming a part of breaking India forces..? How does she get the access for editing tool kit ..? Why she is part of anti national WhatsApp groups ..? Many questions ..But only one answer ..21 year old ..!!."

In another tweet, he said attempts were being made to hide a "sin". "Bengaluru Greta Thunberg, Vegan, sole bread winner, student, 21 year old, passionate activist ..... so many attempts to white wash a sin ...!! Not one anarchist ready to answer the question .. How 21 year old student got access to edit #Toolkit," he asked.

Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan drew flak after drawing parallels between Disha and terrorists like Ajmal Kasab. "Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old. Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old. Age is just a number! No one is above the law. Law will take its own course. A crime is a crime is a crime is a crime (SIC)," PC Mohan said.

"What Lutyens wants India to believe is #DishaRavi is a 21-year-old climate activist. What Delhi police said is, she has conspired against the nation to create anarchy. Standing by the country should be our foremost priority, not defending the conspirators & break India forces," added Shobha Karandlaje, the MP from Udupi-Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency.

