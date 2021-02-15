Romance in the air: This Valentine's Day, Bengaluru Airport delivers 2.76 lakh kg roses across the world

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping 2.76 lakh kilogram of roses were exported to 41 national and international destinations from Bengaluru Airport in the run-up to Valentine's Day this year.

This included a despatch of roses weighing 1.73 lakh kg and 1.03 lakh kg to international and domestic destinations respectively.

Rose stems ready to be flown at Bengaluru Airport (Photo | KIA)

An official release from the operator of Kempegowda International Airport said that a total of 6.4 million rose stems were flown across the globe. Some of these included cities such as Singapore, London, Kuala Lumpur, Beirut, Manila and Auckland.

The release further added that close to 2.6 million stems were sent to domestic airports of Kolkata, Delhi, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai and Ahmedabad among others.

The Cargo service operators at KIA, Air India SATS Airport Services Limited and Menzies Aviation Bobba Bengaluru Pvt Ltd facilitated these transfers.

In 2018, the city airport had exported 5.2 million rose stems.