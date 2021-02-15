Smoking is injurious to health: 88% Indians back tougher laws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey conducted among adults in 10 states, including Karnataka, has revealed that over 80% of Indians believe cigarettes, beedis and use of smokeless tobacco is a very serious problem, and 88% strongly support strengthening of the current tobacco control laws to address this menace.

Voluntary Organisation in Interest of Consumer Education (Consumer VOICE), a New Delhi-based NGO, conducted the survey covering a sample pool of 1,476 people aged above 18. “One of the main findings is that use of tobacco is seen as a serious problem by most Indians.

At least 82% of the respondents believe use of smokeless tobacco is a profoundly serious problem, while 80% say the same about smoking cigarettes and 77% say that about smoking beedi. Also, 72% of the respondents and seven in 10 Indians say it bothers them to be exposed to passive smoking,”a release read.

“Support for strengthening the current tobacco control law is overwhelming.

Almost nine in ten Indians are in favour of this, with 88% favouring it strongly. Support is high across all demographic and geographic breaks, such as age and gender. Even tobacco users support the idea,” the release said, adding that support for banning smoking in all public places, eliminating special smoking areas in airports, hotels and restaurants, banning sale of loose cigarettes and beedis, and advertising of tobacco products at selling points, is overwhelming.

“It is very encouraging to see the support to strengthen the tobacco control law. The government has started the amendment process of tobacco control law COTPA 2003 — an important step towards improving public health,” said Ashim Sanyal, COO, Consumer VOICE.