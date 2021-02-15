STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We’ll have to wait  ‘Fau’ it

The full version of the game has not released. It is not even close to an Early Access edition. A beta would still be a better version than the current release.

Published: 15th February 2021 12:32 AM

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A week back, when I had just installed it, I was excited to review Fearless and United - Guards (Fau- G). Fau-G is the Indian substitute to PUBG, the inveterate Battle Royale. My avowed reprehension towards this game format has long since been interpreted as ‘Fake News’, so I felt no guilt in ‘smashing that download button’ right on the morning of release, preparing myself to give Fau-G a rave review. However, Fau-G isn’t ready for a review.

The full version of the game has not released. It is not even close to an Early Access edition. A beta would still be a better version than the current release.The concept involves showcasing a single mission in its ‘Campaign’ mode. The ‘Team Deathmatch’ and ‘Free-for-all’ modes are to release at some unannounced point in the future. Although Fau-G is not ready for review, I am rooting for a win for the developers.

The 20-minute-long Galwan mission tried to be politically accurate with the lack of guns in combat between the involved armies. Combat was restricted to some cool punching action and limited use melee weapons. I like the idea of fireside health regeneration, and I am curious to see how it plays out in the other modes. The movements were smooth, the mountainous environment shows promise, and in terms of functioning - nothing that a few patches cannot fix.

What surprised me is that at a first glance, Fau-G did not seem desperate to impress. The game gives us what it has to offer, with a vibe that says, ‘you WILL like this, and play, and replay for hours on end’, not a ‘will you like it, please?’ I am only hoping that the next major update of the game proves me wrong, with Fau-G being a game that is appreciated not only by a restricted user base in India but capable of competing with the other international Battle Royale greats. Specifically, Fortnite. I want Fau-G to overthrow Fortnite. I rate this game a faux out of four. 

Anusha Ganapathi
(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

