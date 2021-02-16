Karnataka starts second round of vaccination

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even after experts’ advice that the second dose of vaccination should be administered between 8 and 12 weeks after first dose for better efficacy, the state government, while following the Government of India’s guidelines, started the drive for the second dosage of vaccination after 28 days of the first shot. On Monday, over 11,985 healthcare workers received their second jab.

The highest number of beneficiaries turning up for the second dose was seen in Vijayapura, with over 2,277 turning up, followed by Kodagu district (1,145), Bengaluru Urban (1,162) and Mandya (1,179). The turnout was poor in districts like Shivamogga, with only 77 turning up, Bidar with 26 and Koppal had only 70 beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Belagavi district didn’t commence its drive for the the second shot on Monday. The states total target of first and second dose of vaccination on Monday was 8,21,939. However, only 4,22,938 people got vaccinated, bringing the total coverage to 51%.