STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New Covid-19 guidelines likely after cluster cases

With three cluster-like situations in Karnataka, where a high number of people is testing positive, the state health department may soon come out with a new set of guidelines.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP medical staff note down details of persons whose swabs were collected for Covid-19 test at Banashankari in the city | Ashishkrishna HP

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With three cluster-like situations in Karnataka, where a high number of people is testing positive, the state health department may soon come out with a new set of guidelines. The new norms likely to be included are compulsory RT-PCR tests for those coming from high-risk states, seven-day home quarantine for all, and a mandatory RT-PCR test  once every 15 days, for those who work in catering companies and serve food.

According to sources, though the number of cases has not gone up in the state, there are a few districts like Bengaluru Urban, Mangaluru, Tumakuru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi where  cases have been seeing an upward trajectory in the last few days. “This calls for  alarm. The administration will have to now increase tracing and testing, while the people will have to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. We have to understand that the virus is still amongst us and we cannot relax,” said Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases and Research.

Warning that wedding halls, birthday parties, political, religious and any kind of cultural gatherings can turn into super spreading events, Dr Manjunath said, “There is a lot of movement from Kerala to Karnataka and Maharashtra to Karnataka and vice-versa. These are two high-risk states. We have seen the numbers go up in Maharashtra too. Along with mandatory RT-PCR tests, we will also have to decide on certain kinds of regulations at wedding halls and gatherings,” he said.

Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, the newly-appointed Commissioner of the Department of Health, Family Welfare and Ayush Services, said that the situation calls for increased vigilance, especially in those districts where we know that the footfall of people travelling to and from high-risk states is happening. “We have already made it mandatory for RT-PCR negative tests for people coming in from Kerala to six districts --- Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Udupi, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Kodagu. If need be, we will extend it to other districts. As of now, we have noticed that a lot of people travel to and from Kerala which accounts for the country’s highest number of cases,”  Thrilok Chandra said.

Meanwhile, the Covid advisory committee and the Covid task force will soon meet up with the BBMP officials and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar to decide on further guidelines which may be needed to help keep the rise in the number of cases in control. The Health Commissioner said that the department 
officials and the advisory team will meet in two or three days and decide on the future course of action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp