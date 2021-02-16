STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Single-window system to issue disability certificate

Visually-challenged students writing their SSLC examinations may heave a sigh of relief soon as the government plans to roll out a single-window system for disability certificates.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

PwD Candidates; Persons with Disability

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Visually-challenged students writing their SSLC examinations may heave a sigh of relief soon as the government plans to roll out a single-window system for disability certificates. A top official told TNIE that the measures that were rolled out in Dakshina Kannada for 374 students were appreciated and plans were on to emulate it for the state.

A two-day medical screening camp was organised by the Department of Public Instruction for differently abled students who are appearing for SSLC examination for the academic year 2020-21 in Dakshina Kannada. The camp was to ensure disability certificates were given to these students under one roof.  “The certificate is crucial if one is to avail the facilities of a scribe,” said the official.

Organised in association with Wenlock Hospital and the District Health and Family Welfare Department, the camp in Dakshina Kannada tasted success. All that the students had to do was submit two passport size photos, original Aadhaar card, physical handicap/differently abled identity card/UDID copy and certificate from the concerned Head Master (Student Achievement Tracking System No. should be mentioned). They were screened at the precincts of the ZP office and the process of certification was completed in hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp