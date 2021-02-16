Single-window system to issue disability certificate

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Visually-challenged students writing their SSLC examinations may heave a sigh of relief soon as the government plans to roll out a single-window system for disability certificates. A top official told TNIE that the measures that were rolled out in Dakshina Kannada for 374 students were appreciated and plans were on to emulate it for the state.

A two-day medical screening camp was organised by the Department of Public Instruction for differently abled students who are appearing for SSLC examination for the academic year 2020-21 in Dakshina Kannada. The camp was to ensure disability certificates were given to these students under one roof. “The certificate is crucial if one is to avail the facilities of a scribe,” said the official.

Organised in association with Wenlock Hospital and the District Health and Family Welfare Department, the camp in Dakshina Kannada tasted success. All that the students had to do was submit two passport size photos, original Aadhaar card, physical handicap/differently abled identity card/UDID copy and certificate from the concerned Head Master (Student Achievement Tracking System No. should be mentioned). They were screened at the precincts of the ZP office and the process of certification was completed in hours.