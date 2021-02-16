Will speed up Bengaluru suburban railway project: Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said the Bengaluru suburban railway project will be sped up. The minister was speaking after virtually launching works for three ROBs in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi on Monday.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to work in coordination with other stakeholders to ensure the speedy execution of the suburban railway project which will transform Bengaluru and help expand economic activity.

“Bengaluru provides employment to lakhs of people and deserves better transport facilities. Under the leadership of Yediyurappa, people of Bengaluru will see the project taking shape and it will be implemented in a mission mode,” he said.

Goyal claimed that on an average, Rs 1,000 crore was being invested in Karnataka before 2014. “However, in the current budget 2021-22, the funds allocated for Karnataka is nearly Rs 4,000 crore, which is 400% growth in 7 years,” he added.