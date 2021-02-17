STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

'90-seater aircrafts designed by NAL to be operational by 2026'

Dr Harinarayana was talking at the International Conference on the Future of Aviation and Aerospace held in virtual mode by IIM Bangalore’s Office of Executive Education Programmes.

Published: 17th February 2021 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representation.

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: NAL has got permission to design 90-seater aircrafts and by 2026 these flights are expected to be operational to connect hilly, small towns and give a fillip to tourism as well, said Dr. Kota Harinarayana, Former Programme Director and Chief Designer, Tejas, Light Combat Aircraft.

Dr Harinarayana was talking at the International Conference on the Future of Aviation and Aerospace held in virtual mode by IIM Bangalore’s Office of Executive Education Programmes. “This is a great opportunity for international collaboration for OEMs,” Harinarayana added.

On the military aviation front, he said start-ups in the area of unmanned air vehicles are doing encouraging work in agriculture, defence, etc. Improvement in cargo revenue will not necessarily make up for the loss in passenger revenue, pointed Professor S Raghunath, Programme Director For the General Management Programme For Aviation and Aerospace, IIM Bangalore.

Conference Chair Raghunath said, "Given the semi-fixed nature of many airlines costs, there will be a challenge in terms of cash burn and there could be failures among medium and smaller  airlines unless the government comes in to bail out their debt for equity."

Calling for a need to reinvent business models to focus on higher resilience, he said that Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs) are recovering faster than full-service carriers due to their reduced exposure to premium traffic, and less reliance on long haul routes and widebody aircraft.

“Lesser passenger footfalls will affect the level of retail consumption and therefore revenue generation in all international airports throughout the world,” Raghunath added. “Multiple regulatory agencies ion aviation are bottlenecks. The time has come to consolidate and create a single body to avoid working in silos and at cross purposes,” said Hari K Marar, Managing Director and CEO, BIAL, adding that preferential rates for aviation should be seen as a necessity to stimulate the sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp