Feather touch

BENGALURU: Sometime in 2018, artist Nikita Teresa Sarkar was trying to re-do the office of content production house Falana Films, trying to incorporate ecological elements. It slowly grew into a full-blown project with Sarkar now exploring the ecology of birds in Kammanahalli as part of a grant she received from The India Foundation for the Arts. The foundation had invited proposals for Neighbourhood Engagements under Project 560 that explore memories, experiences and imaginations, that engage with the stories of neighbourhoods, in the city.

While she received a grant of Rs 25,000 in November, Sarkar was down with Covid and started work in December. Since then, she has held workshops for kids in the age group of 6 and 12 from the area. “We built a birdhouse by re-using materials at home that is otherwise considered waste. This helped in drawing some birds like maina and parrots,” says Sarkar.

This was followed by bird watching, with the group heading to Dr. Rajkumar Park, BBMP Park and Bande Park. “The idea is to spot birds, talk about why they are important, document them through videos, photographs, or sketches,” says the 30-year-old.

It concludes with a ‘Concert of the Birds’, a movement and music based performance that is an impromptu response to the call of birds at dusk. “The piece is inspired from Japanese dance Butoh, Baul music from Bengal and Tibetan sound healing practices. Kids will be encouraged to create gifs or take photos of birds that visit their birdhouses. They can also place them in the parks that we will walk around,” she says.

Sarkar who shuttles between Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata, intends to create bird playgrounds across five parks in Kammanahalli using natural material to attract birds back to the neighbourhood. She also encourages residents to take videos or photos of birds they see around them and share them with their personal impressions and reflections. “All of this, hopefully, will be woven into a short film,” she adds.

For details, check Instagram handle @nikitateresasarkar