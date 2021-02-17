STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Feather touch

In an urban jungle, this Bengalurean is trying to help people pay more attention to birds

Published: 17th February 2021 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

The initiative aims to create bird playgrounds in five parks in the city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sometime in 2018, artist Nikita Teresa Sarkar was trying to re-do the office of content production house Falana Films, trying to incorporate ecological elements. It slowly grew into a full-blown project with Sarkar now exploring the ecology of birds in Kammanahalli as part of a grant she received from The India Foundation for the Arts. The foundation had invited proposals for Neighbourhood Engagements under Project 560 that explore memories, experiences and imaginations, that engage with the stories of neighbourhoods, in the city. 

While she received a grant of Rs 25,000 in November, Sarkar was down with Covid and started work in December. Since then, she has held workshops for kids in the age group of 6 and 12 from the area. “We built a birdhouse by re-using materials at home that is otherwise considered waste. This helped in drawing some birds like maina and parrots,” says Sarkar. 

This was followed by bird watching, with the group heading to Dr. Rajkumar Park, BBMP Park and Bande Park. “The idea is to spot birds, talk about why they are important, document them through videos, photographs, or sketches,” says the 30-year-old. 

It concludes with a ‘Concert of the Birds’, a movement and music based performance that is an impromptu response to the call of birds at dusk. “The piece is inspired from Japanese dance Butoh, Baul music from Bengal  and Tibetan sound healing practices. Kids will be encouraged to create gifs or take photos of birds that visit their birdhouses. They can also place them in the parks that we will walk around,” she says.

Sarkar who shuttles between Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata, intends to create bird playgrounds across five parks in Kammanahalli using natural material to attract birds back to the neighbourhood. She also encourages residents to take videos or photos of birds they see around them and share them with their personal impressions and reflections. “All of this, hopefully, will be woven into a short film,” she adds. 
For details, check Instagram handle @nikitateresasarkar 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp