STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Gold bars worth over Rs 11 lakh found in toy ball abandoned in plane at Bengaluru airport

"Some aircraft on international flights are also used for domestic travel and accomplices hatch a plan to pick up items left behind by previous passengers," said an airport source.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport have found gold bars concealed inside a ball abandoned in an aircraft in the early hours of Wednesday. The gold is worth over Rs 11 lakh, said an airport source.

The toy was found on an IndiGo flight (6E 096) coming from Dubai to Bengaluru airport, which reached here at 11.44 pm on Tuesday (February 16).

"The Tola gold bars were concealed in a small toy ball in the aircraft. During routine rummaging of the plane, the toy was found abandoned inside," the source said.

One Tola bar is equal to 10 grams of gold. The exact weight of the bars came to 233.28 grams and the value of the gold is Rs 11,30,241, the source said.

"There were no claimants for the gold," the source added. ''Rummaging is done for international flights to ensure the flight is not used as a point for smuggling. Some international flights are converted as domestic ones and accomplices hatch a plan to pick up items left behind by previous passengers on planes," the source said.

Smuggling of gold from Dubai has seen a surge in the last one month. A week ago, Customs officials recovered 1.31 kg  of gold valued at Rs 62.35 lakh from a flyer. He had concealed them as gold paste inside capsules in his socks and rectum. The flyer had brought four drones too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Airport gold smuggling
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp