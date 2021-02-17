Son, brother held for killing industrialist

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A year after an industrialist was murdered, the Thalaghattapura police arrested his son and brother, who had allegedly given supari (contract) for the murder over a Rs 100-crore property dispute, and were since absconding.On February 14, 2020, Singanamale Madhav (70), the Managing Director of Bellary Steel & Alloys Ltd., was murdered in broad daylight near Royal Palms Layout Gate on Gubbalala Main Road. The assailants had stabbed him and slit his throat.

In June, police had arrested nine supari killers. However, Madhav’s son Hari Krishna (42) and brother Shivaram Prasad (50) were absconding.Police said that Bellary Steel & Alloys Ltd had a 2,000-acre parcel land in Ballari and the brothers were fighting over the same. As the company ran into huge losses, Madhav faced criminal charges and was also in jail for more than two years in a cheque bounce case.

This had led to a dispute between Madhav and the two accused, who had offered Rs 25 lakh supari to contract killers.“Our teams were on the job to trace the duo, who kept changing places and were in contact with friends and relatives only through an online app. We tracked them down with the help of technical experts and arrested them on February 11. They have been taken into police custody for questioning,” police said, adding that both the accused were unhappy over Madhav not transferring the property, valued at over Rs 100 crore to their names, and hence, had allegedly hatched a conspiracy to finish him.

Man murdered by wife’s brother, uncle

An electrician was murdered by his wife’s brother and uncle at Laggere on Tuesday. Chetan (27) was in love with Bhoomika for the past few years. However, Bhoomika’s parents had got her married to another man about three months ago. “Bhoomika lived with her husband for a week, and eloped with Chetan and married him. The couple lived in LG Ramanna Layout. Bhoomika’s brother, Akash (19), had contacted Chetan over phone and pretended as if everything was well and got to know his address,” police said. “It was Chetan’s birthday on Monday, and Akash and his uncle Nanjesh (58) came to his house on the pretext of wishing him and hacked him to death with a sword and machete,” they added.