All roads led to Devanahalli on DKS' daughter's wedding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was an evening of glitter and glamour at the Prestige Golfshire Club in Devanahalli, the venue for the reception of Aisshwarya, daughter of KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and Amartya Hegde, son of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha and grandson of BJP leader SM Krishna.

Prominent among the guests were former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajashthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy, senior Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Surjewala, Karthik Chidambaram, former PM HD Deve Gowda, sitting Karnataka ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi, R Shankar and many others.

The who’s who of Bengaluru, MLAs, MLCs, and former legislators from the Congress, BJP and JDS were there to bless the couple. Many senior IAS and IPS officers were also present. The menu included at least 100 varieties of choice dishes from North and South India — vegetarian and non-vegetarian — besides an array of desserts.

Though the venue was meant to be a secret, and Shivakumar had sent a video request to the uninvited to bless the couple from their homes, hundreds of gatecrashers arrived at the jampacked club. It took almost two hours to reach the venue, with a huge pile-up of cars on the road leading up to it. The reception was live-streamed on social media.