Bengaluru job market opens up for freshers

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 15 per cent of all employers across the country intend to hire freshers from February to April 2021, and Bengaluru happens to be a top employer, reveals a study by a private edutech firm. Other cities that offer good employment opportunities are Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. Information technology, telecommunication, e-commerce and technology startups are the top three sectors hiring. Roles such as web and mobile app development are high in demand across sectors.

Meanwhile, travel and hospitality sectors are still impacted by the Covid pandemic and may have only minimal job opportunities for freshers at present.The Career Outlook Report that ran an analysis of 815 employers across 18 sectors and 14 cities, estimates 24 per cent hiring intent for freshers. The same estimate before the pandemic struck was 51 per cent, but is still better than the 12-18 per cent hiring intent during the lockdown and unlock phases.The most ideal courses freshers can look at to improve their employability are automation, software development and graphic designing, it stated.

Freshers need to upskill, says report

“Most sought-out job profiles for freshers require additional learning, and freshers need to constantly invest in upskilling and staying ahead of the curve... not just home domain skills, but also soft and niche skills,” said Neeti Sharma, co-founder and president, TeamLease EdTech.Employers expect freshers to be equipped with domain skills, like product/service advertising, data analytics, web/mobile app development and spreadsheet skills, the study found.

Soft skills like reasoning, analytical thinking, complex problem solving, active learning and critical reasoning are also expected.“For February-April 2021, fresher hiring intent has improved by 2.5 times from the lockdown period and as the economy opens up, is expected to go up further. Of the 90 job roles in popular demand that corporates are looking at hiring freshers, more than 65 per cent require specialised skills. HEIs (higher education institutes) can use the report to tweak their curriculum to suit the needs and demands of the industry,” said Shantanu Rooj, founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

